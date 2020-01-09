Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 9, 2020: Mahira plans to separate Karan & Preeta

Rakhi has an emotional moment with her husband Mahesh, who is in coma. Karan & Preeta thinks about each other while seeing the Mehendi. Karan's heart started melting for Preeta

Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) they started an argument to get credit for rescuing people. Police arrested Manja & his gang. Police thinks that Prithvi is also with robbers but Sarla tells them he is part of the family. Preeta is blessed by Rakhi & inspector for her bravery and saving everyone from the goons. Prithvi tries to fool Sarla by telling her his tension regarding them.

Rishabh thanks Preeta but Karan finds it tough. Sarla told them that she not only saved Luthra’s but also saved Kumkum Bhagya hall & feels proud. She tells her that she had lost her senses in anger but Preeta helped her to stay calm. Sarla thinks about Karan - Preeta’s bond & their future. She finds her brave for hiding her pain, she also love’s Shristi & hugs both of them.

Rakhi tells the whole incident that how her sons saved her nuptial chain from the goons to Mahesh, who is still in coma. She tells him that she wants to stay with him & her family happily. Mahira hears all their conversation. Rakhi also says that she want to live for her sons, Preeta & Shristi saved us after having so much of differences in both the families. She wants Preeta to be back at home as she is Bahu of Luthra’s. She has a feeling that Preeta loves Karan & feels bad to hurt Arora family. She praises Preeta & also tell Mahesh that she is Karan’s wife. She wishes that everyone must have to accept her in the family & give her the proper rights.

After hearing all this Mahir gets worried about her position in the house & breaks down. She tells Ramona that Rakhi wants to accept Preeta as her Bahu & asks to convince Rakhi to get her married with Karan. Ramona informs Mahira about his dad’s call & worried to tell him about her & Karan’s engagement . Sherlyn learns about Rakhi’s intention of accepting Preeta & thinks that Preeta as a problem for herself. Preeta thinks about Karan by seeing her Mehendi where as Karan is also thinking about Preeta. His heart started melting again for her. Sameer & Shristi wants Karan & Preeta to realize & accept their love for each other while Preeta & Karan denies their true feelings.

Will Karan & Preeta accept their true feelings & get back together? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More