Kundali Bhagya Written Update August 4: Palki, Kavya will find evidence to prove Rajveer's innocence

Kundali Bhagya August 4 episode written update: The episode begins with Karan being held back at the office due to some critical job with a deadline in a few hours. On the other side, Palki and Kavya will arrive at Preeta's location and when they are walking towards her house a shop calls Palki and tells her that Daljeet has selected some sarees for her to look at. Palki is not interested in looking at the sarees and is about to refuse him when she notices a CCTV in his shop. That's when she tells Kavya about it and that it can help them find some clues that proves Rajveer’s innocence.

Meanwhile, Preeta enters the Luthra industry but is surprised to discover it is so big, because she is running out of time and needs to find Karan to save Rajveer. Preeta is hurriedly sprinting through the hallways of Luthra Industries. She looks around but finds out Karan is not at work and gets anxious. Preeta, still in Luthra’s office, mutters in the hallway as the office is like a puzzle due to its largeness, but she keeps looking. Rishabh hears Preeta's voice while on a call in his cabin. Curious much, he opens the door to inspect, which startles Preeta as she sees the door open from the other side.

After seeing Nidhi in court, Shrishti decides to poke her a little. As Nidhi tries to think of a nice retort, Shrishti furrows her brow at her and she refers to her as "Miss Attitude" and wonders why she married Karan.

Shaurya frowns as he recalls Nidhi's statements about Kavya favoring Rajveer over him.

In the upcoming twist and turns on Kundali Bhagya, we may see Rajveer is proved to be innocent by his love and her sister, but as a result of this Shaurya may break all his ties with Kavya. After all this, Kundali Bhagya is all set to surprise the viewers. Now we must wait to see what the twist will be: What will Kavya do to rescue her relationship? Preeta will probably arrive to resolve the issues between her children.

This episode was watched on Zee