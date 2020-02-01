Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 1, 2020: Karan makes a promise to Preeta

Karan and Preeta thinks about each other. Sherlyn waits for the Luthras to come.

The episode starts with Karan informing Preeta that everyone is supporting her, she don't have to worry now. Mahira asks Sherlyn why she is leaving the house. Sherlyn speaks to her that she she is doing this intentionally because she has both the fake and real videos in which Mahira is pushing Preeta in front of the truck. She gets scared when Mahira check her phone but she missed to see that video in her phone. Sherlyn leaves Mahira confused.

Karan and Preeta both get lost in each other's thoughts. Preeta thanks God for making Karan his side. Sherlyn reaches home and acts like she is shouting on her mother. When her mother questions her about her drama, she tells her the truth and waits for the Luthra's to come. Rishabh gets tensed and ask Mahira about Sherlyn whereabouts. Rakhi calls Rishabh and Dadi asks him to call Karan also but he informed them that Karan is not at home.

Karan then only reaches home and thinks about everyone, Mahira informs him about Rishabh's situation. Rishabh apologizes for his mistake and orders Karan to keep his mouth shut in front of everyone. Dadi scolds Rishabh and tells him to bring Sherlyn Sherlyn back. Sarla and Shristi comes to meet Preeta and informs her that they have hired a lawyer for her. Preeta informs them about Karan's promise and the episode ends.

Credits :ZEE TV

