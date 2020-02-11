Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 11, 2020: Karan goes to rescue Mahira

Mahira devises a plan to skip going to the court. Karan goes to save her from the goons.

The episode starts with Rishabh telling everyone for not taking Karan’s side. He informs that Karan is mature enough to take his own decisions and that’s why he cannot hear anything against her. Ramona thinks for Preeta’s arrest so that Mahira can live happily. Preeta asks Karan that why he is doing this for her but Karan tells her that sometimes it is hard to give answers for some questions. She asks him about his and Mahira’s marriage only then Mahira calls her and he leaves.

Mahira informs Karan that she is on the way but some goons are following her. They try to misbehave with her only then Karan leaves to save her. The rikshaw man stops his auto in midway and asks Mahira to leave. Mahira tries to escape from the goons while constable consoles Preeta that everything will be fine. Mahira informs Karan about the goons while Karan goes to rescue her. The goons catch her which makes Karan panicked but he feels something fishy. Sarla gets tensed for trusting Karan.

Mahira slaps the goon and asks him to hide the truth that she planned all this. Preeta waits for Karan in the court, meanwhile, Mahira asks Sherlyn about court’s atmosphere. She informs her about her plan of kidnapping and they both gets happy.

Will Karan be able to prove Preeta innocent after Mahira’s this trap? Stay connected to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

