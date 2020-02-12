Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 12, 2020: Mahira skips going to the court

Mahira intentionally delays for the court, Meanwhile, the Judge announces his decision in her favour.

Kundali Bhagya begins with Sherlyn praising Mahira for her plan. Mahira explains her hatred for Preeta and informs her that she will do anything to get Karan. Sherlyn informs her about court’s atmosphere and asks her to stay away from court till the Judge’s statement. Judge asks Preeta’s lawyer about Mahira which lead in an argument between the two lawyers. Ramona asks Sherlyn but she makes an excuse for her whereabouts.

Mahira’s lawyer asks Judge to announce his decision without any delay while Sarla waits for Karan. Karan reaches at Mahira’s location. Mahira yells on the goons for relaxing. She sees Karan coming towards her and creates a scene to mislead him. Karan rescues Mahira but accidently a goon hits him. Preeta gets bad feeling for him and asks Shristi to call him. Mahira shouts on goon for attacking Karan after which Karan gets to know the truth.

Preeta informs Shristi to know about Karan as he is in danger. She requests the inspector to let her go for few minutes but he yells on her. Judge orders everyone to stay in limits. Ramona provokes Kareena and Dadi against her. Sherlyn praises Mahira and prays to win the case. Karan reaches the court with Mahira which makes Sherlyn shocked. Mahira informs her whatever happened at the spot and how she managed to change his perception.

Sherlyn asks Mahira to not come in front of the Judge. She plays an act in front of Karan to delay in the court. Shristi testifies Preeta in the courtroom but Sherlyn comes and gives the false statements to the Judge. The Judge declares his decision in favor of Mahira but then only he adjourns the case for tomorrow. Biji’s condition goes bad while Rishabh gets angry at Karan for not coming in the courtroom. Karan follows Preeta while Ramona cares for Mahira. Sherlyn says bad for Preeta to Sarla after which Sarla gets angry at her.

