Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 13, 2020: Sherlyn provokes Sarla against Karan

Sherlyn fills Sarla’s mind against Karan. Later, Sarla feels heartbroken because of him.

The show starts with Sarla shouting on Sherlyn but Sherlyn backfires on her. She provokes her against Karan and informs her that it is his plan to not let Preeta come out from jail. Sarla denies believing her but later trusts her when she tells lie to her. Sherlyn fills Sarla's mind with hatred against Karan. Karan tries to inform the truth to Preeta truth but the inspector takes her with them.

Mahira hugs Karan and apologizes to him. Sarla sees this after which Sherlyn takes the opportunity again. Sarla slaps Karan and starts beating him. She asks him why he ditched her trust but Karan remains quit. She yells on him for cheating with them. Karan tries to defend himself but Sarla refuses listening him. Karan informs her truth but Sarla doesn’t believe him and gets angry on him. She informs him that God will do justice with them now and Karan has to pay for his sins.

Dadi asks everyone to leave while Shristi asks Sarla what happened. Preeta thinks about Karan’s promise and starts crying. The inspector asks her to stop crying. Sarla informs Shristi about Karan’s cheating with them. She feels heartbroken because of him and the episode ends.

What will happen next? Stay tuned to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More