Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 14, 2020: Karan reaches to help Preeta

Preeta tries to catch the truck driver. Karan reaches to help her and celebrates Valentines.

Kundali Bhagya begins with Karan thinking about Sarla. Rishabh and Sameer try to take him home while Shristi arrives there and questions him why he broke their trust. Preeta’s police van meets with an accident. Everyone gets injured while Preeta requests help from the people. The inspector leaves his team alone while the constable releases Preeta and asks her to catch the truck which hit Mahira. Shristi yells on Karan for deceiving them but Karan tries to defend him.

Preeta calls Shristi and informs her about the truck driver. Karan asks her about him and leaves to meet Preeta. Preeta gets confused thinking that what she is doing is right or wrong. She decides to fight for her right while Karan reaches and meets Preeta. He teases her and takes her to follow the truck driver. Preeta informs him about her accident only then his bike’s fuel gets finished. They both start arguing and blames each other for being irresponsible.

Karan takes help from a couple and remembered about Valentine’s day. He buys flowers for Preeta on Vendor’s request. Preeta gets happy seeing the car decorated with flowers and balloons and the episode ends.

Will Karan and Preeta be able to catch the truck driver? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

