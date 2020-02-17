Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 17, 2020: Karan and Preeta reach the dhaba

Rishabh and Sameer discusses about Arora’s while Karan and Preeta arrives at the dhaba to catch Bappi.

The episode starts with Preeta asking Karan about the flowers. He informs her about the vendor. They both share a moment together and gets happy. Shristi goes to meet Preeta but stucks in midway after which she decides to go by road. Karan gets upset and informs Preeta about Sarla’s behavior. Preeta apologizes to him but blames him for the bike’s fuel. They get into a fight but he regrets for his promise.

Rishabh and Sameer discusses about Arora’s situation. They are surprised for Karan’s reaction on Sarla’s anger against him. Rishabh thinks about Preeta’a enemy, on the other hand, Sherlyn advices Mahira to keep distance from Luthras as they are dangerous. Mahira asks her about her child but she refuses to answer her question. They gets worried seeing Ramona and Rakhi and makes an excuse about the goons. Rakhi assures her that the kidnappers will be found out soon.

The truck drivers discusses about Preeta’s accident for money. Karan and Preeta reaches the same dhaba. He goes alone inside it to catch the driver. The truck drivers clicks selfies with him while Bappi driver goes to take selfie with him and gets shocked to see Preeta in the car.

Will Preeta and Karan catch Bappi? Or he’ll escape? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More