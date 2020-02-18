Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 18, 2020: Bappi kidnaps Karan and Preeta

Rakhi assures Mahira that the kidnappers will be fipound out soon. Later, Bappi plans a trap for Karan and Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya continues with Karan and Preeta following Bappi when he tries to escape. Rakhi assures Mahira that the goons will be found out soon. She informs her about Preeta’s enemy and tells that there is someone who wishes for Preeta’s arrest that’s why he stopped Mahira from reaching the court. Sherlyn thinks that Rakhi is doing all this for Preeta. Mahira hugs Rakhi and thanks her for helping her.

Kareena questions Mahira why she is favoring Preeta. Mahira tells her that maybe she misunderstood Preeta and that’s why she is changing her statement. She tries to take everyone on her side which makes Kareena shocked. She yells on her for doing this and thanks the kidnappers. Karan and Peeta tries to catch Bappi but he escapes successfully. Rakhi requests Janki to clear misunderstanding with Sarla but Sarla refuses to hear. Rakhi informs her what happened at the court but She denies to believe.

Bappi hides in the garage while Preeta and Karan goes to see him. Bappi kidnaps them. Sameer meets Shristi and asks her what happened. She informs him what happened and asks him to go to meet Preeta. Sherlyn asks Mahira to celebrate her win. She discusses about Preeta’s arrest and gets happy while Kritika gets shocked seeing Sherlyn and Mahira together. On the other hand, Biji consoles Sarla but she starts crying thinking about problems with her daughters and the episode ends here.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More