Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 20, 2020: Karan brings Preeta back in the Luthra house

Karan makes a plan to get rid from police’s blockade while everyone gets stunned seeing Preeta again.

Kundali Bhagya continues with Karan informing everyone that Bappi will go with them. Preeta asks him that it is wrong but Shristi also supports him. They get into a fight after which Karan tells them to ask the constable about it. Constable supports Karan and they leave to get the proof. Preeta starts arguing with Karan, meanwhile, Sameer and Shristi play with the balloons in the car. Karan gets irritated with Preeta.

The inspector yells on the constable and asks for the alert. Sameer supports Preeta while Preeta denies taking Bappi to Luthra mansion. They again get into a fight which results in their accident. Preeta asks Shristi to sit in front while Karan orders Sameer to drive the car. Sarla finds Shristi missing and talks to Janki about Shristi and Preeta’s bond. Janki stops her from thinking about bad things and calls her. The police blockade the roads for which Shristi gets worried thinking about them. They made a plan to get rid of them and successfully implement it.

Karan consoles her when Preeta gets scared. Janki and Sarla get worried for Shristi and think to find her only then Shristi informs her and leaves for home. Karan takes Preeta inside Luthra house seeing which makes everyone shocked. The inspector asks to find Preeta in any way and thinks to go to her home. Sarla asks Shristi why she went to Luthra house. Shristi tries to defend Karan but Sarla refuses to believe.

Everyone questions Karan about Preeta after which Sameer enters with Bappi. Sherlyn gets tensed seeing him while Karan informs everyone what happened with Preeta. Kareena yells on Karan for doing this but Rishabh asks Preeta to take rest and orders Sameer to tie Bappi. The constable informs Shristi that Police have declared Preeta an absconding prisoner. On the other hand, Sherlyn gets hyper thinking about her expose and asks Mahira to do something.

Kareena tells that she is disappointed with Karan’s decision but Rishabh takes his side. She questions him why he is supporting Karan even after knowing he is wrong.

What will Karan do now to save Preeta? Stay connected to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More