Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 21, 2020: Mahira does the unthinkable

Karan spend some quality time with Preeta. Afterwards, Mahira informs the inspector about Preeta’s whereabouts.

The show begins with Rishabh answering Kareena’s questions politely and making her realize that why he is helping Karan. Rakhi praises Rishabh for his stunning answer and hugs Karan and Rishabh. Ramona gets jealous seeing everyone happy. Karan leaves to take rest while Kareena informs Rishabh that Preeta isn’t their family. Mahira yells on Sherlyn for Luthra’s wrong behavior, but, instead of supporting her Sherlyn shows her double face. Mahira tries to confront Karan but he refuses to listen to her.

Rakhi asks Ramona to not interfere in between them at which Kritika also supports her. Kareena scolds Kritika for her behavior but Dadi supports her in her opinion. Mahira talks to everyone and tries to provoke them against Preeta. Rishabh asks her to not take stress as Karan is doing right. Preeta tries to put medicine on her wounds while Karan helps her through distracting her mind. They started pillow fighting and laugh on their antics.

Mahira gets jealous seeing Karan and Preeta together when they share some romantic time. Shristi informs Sameer that the inspector has declared Preeta an absconding prisoner. She asks for Karan’s help in it while Biji overhears all her conversation. Sherlyn asks Mahira what happened after which she informs what she saw. She gets hyper and asks Sherlyn to find some way to get rid of this problem. Preeta puts medicine on Karan’s wounds while Sameer calls Karan.

Shristi informs Biji about the whole incident regarding Preeta. Biji asks her to not inform Sarla about this while Preeta talks to them. Biji consoles her to not lose her hope. Sameer tells Karan about Preeta and Police while Ramona overhears all their conversation. The inspector comes to Sarla’s house and looks for Preeta but leaves when they didn’t find her. Sherlyn is terrified of being caught only then Ramona informs her about Preeta. Mahira informs the constable that Preeta is in Luthra house and asks Ramona to hide this from everyone.

Sarla asks Shristi about Preeta’s whereabouts but Biji manages the situation. On the other hand, Rishabh tries to find some evidence from Bappi. Dadi informs Karan that it is a wrong way to do the right and leaves. Rishabh thinks why Sameer disappeared suddenly while Kareena notices Kritika’s love for Shristi and Preeta.

Credits :ZEE TV

