Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 24, 2020: Police arrives at the Luthra house

Shristi shares her doubt regarding the video with Rishabh. Later, Rishabh tries to divert the inspector from finding Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya goes on with Shristi informing Sameer about the police’s arrival. Rishabh talks to her after which Shristi informs her that maybe Sherlyn has provided fake video to the police. Rishabh goes to talk to Sherlyn, meanwhile, Mahira asks Ramona to hide the truth for which Ramona feels worried about her husband’s anger. Everyone gets shocked seeing the police at their doorsteps. Karan asks Sameer to hide Bappi and leaves to stay with Preeta.

Rishabh makes everyone understand to say against Preeta so that the inspector won’t doubt them. Sameer goes to take the wheelchair as he was too healthy. Karan goes to meet Preeta through the window. The inspector informs them about Preeta’s ascendance while Rakhi and Kritika act in front of them. Rishabh handles the situation after which the inspector informs him about the call. The inspector shows him the search warrant and goes to search Preeta.

Karan informs Preeta about the police’s arrival while Sameer gets tensed thinking about hiding Bappi. He hides Bappi behind the cupboard. Rakhi thinks about the person who informed the inspector about Preeta but Kareena clears her doubt. Sherlyn gets worried when Rishabh looks on her with doubts. Rishabh asks her about Preeta’s video but Sherlyn tries to distract him. He asks her to show him the video to prove her innocence.

Karan asks Preeta to stay quiet while the police investigate in Preeta’s room. Sameer informs Rishabh to handle the situation after which Rishabh tries to divert the inspector. He informs Karan to take Preeta out from the house. Kareena and Dadi ask Rakhi to stay quiet in front of the inspector. Dadi and Rishabh together try to distract the inspector. Karan asks Sameer to leave Bappi with him and he’ll take both Preeta and him to a safe place.

Rishabh asks the inspector to check Dadi’s room while Kareena shares her worry regarding Rakhi. Everyone thinks that Karan and Preeta are maybe in the cupboard but later Dadi manages to distract the inspector after seeing Karan and Preeta outside her room.

What will happen next? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

