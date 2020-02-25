Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 25, 2020: Karan saves Preeta from the police

Karan and Preeta hides inside the water tank to escape from the police. Later, Sherlyn shows her anger to Mahira.

The episode continues with Rishabh asking Karan to leave. The inspector checks Dadi’s cupboard and asks Kareena to show hers. During which he sees Sameer jumping from the window and questions him about the same but Rakhi makes an excuse and manages to handle the situation. The inspector believes them but Sherlyn again plans evil after which the inspector asks to check the terrace. Preeta gets tensed after hearing the inspector’s voice coming towards them but Karan makes a plan to save them from him.

Everyone is worried thinking about Karan and Preeta while Mahira gets suspicious that maybe they are hidden inside the water tank. She informs Kareena about this but faces no reaction from her. Sherlyn intentionally coughs which makes the inspector suspicious about Preeta hiding inside the tank. The constable wasn’t able to find Preeta inside the tank after which Karan takes Preeta out from the tank which makes Mahira and Sherlyn angry.

Sherlyn shows her anger to Mahira against Preeta’s good luck. Karan and Rishabh go to check the main door after which they met Dr. Chahat Baig who puts medicine on Karan’s wounds and tells about her love for his father.

Credits :ZEE TV

