Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 26, 2020: Mahira plans for Bappi’s escape

Mahira and Sherlyn plan to makes Bappi escape. Karan catches him after which Bappi reveals the truth.

Kundali Bhagya begins with Sherlyn talking about Preeta’s good luck. Mahira gives her the idea to make Bappi run away from the Luthra house. She shows her the spray which can make everyone sleep after which they can execute their plan. Rakhi tells Dadi that Kareena isn’t angry with anyone while Rishabh scolds Sameer for making Bappi wear his clothes. He informs everyone to take rest after getting relief from so much of mess only then someone knocks the door.

Sameer opens the door for Shristi after which she hugs Preeta and requests Karan to stay with Preeta for the night. Dadi takes Sameer and Kritika with her while Karan tells Rishabh that he was staying with Preeta. Shristi gets amazed seeing Luthra’s support towards Preeta. Rishabh informs Karan about Shristi’s questions for the video while Kritika calls Karan and Rishabh to meet Kareena. Kareena shares her worry with them regarding Mahira and asks Karan to confront her once.

Mahira tells Sherlyn to execute their plan after which they spray the gas in everyone’s room. Meanwhile, Preeta sleeps in Shristi’s arms. Sherlyn gets tensed seeing Bappi becoming conscious and explains him to escape. Sherlyn unties Bappi and asks him to leave after which they help him in escaping. In the meantime, Rishabh gets stunned seeing Sherlyn and Mahira with Bappi but Sherlyn then only acts innocent. Rishabh and Karan catch him and takes him home while a constable sees them and informs the inspector about the same.

Rishabh beats Bappi for pushing Sherlyn and Mahira while Karan asks him to reveal the truth. Shristi comes with a knife and they both try to threaten him after which Bappi reveals the truth to them.

Credits :ZEE TV

