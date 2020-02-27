Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 27, 2020: Preeta proved innocent at the court

The Judge declares Preeta innocent after watching the video. Karan tells Rishabh that Sherlyn is behind the morphing.

The show goes on with Bappi revealing that there is someone who wants to kill Preeta. When Karan asks him the name he tries to escape but the police catch him. The inspector arrests Bappi and Preeta again. Preeta defends Luthras while Sherlyn feels relaxed. Rishabh asks her to show him the video but gets into an argument with her. Sarla asks Shristi about her whereabouts after which she tells her the truth. Sarla gets happy and asks to leave for the court.

Karan meets Biji and praises Shristi for informing her truth. She praises Karan for supporting Preeta while Preeta arrives at the court. Shristi apologizes to Karan for Sarla’s behavior. Preeta’s lawyer requests the Judge to hear them once after which he calls Inspector Kadamb. Kadamb informs them what happened last night which states that Preeta is innocent. Both the lawyers get into a heated argument after which they call Shristi in the witness box.

Shristi tells the Judge that Preeta’s evidence video is morphed and shows him the real video. The Judge writes a case against inspector Kamath and declares Preeta innocent. Karan informs Rishabh that Sherlyn is behind editing the video after which Rishabh stops Sherlyn to confront her. Will everyone is able to know Sherlyn’s true colors? Stay hooked to know more.

