Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 28, 2020: Preeta tries to contact Karan

Rishabh yells at Sherlyn for editing the video. Preeta tries to thank Karan for helping her in the case.

In show Kundali Bhagya, Kareena asking Rishabh to enquire Sherlyn at home. Preeta praises Shristi for showing the video to Judge. Shristi tells her that how she and Karan got the real video. Karan asks Mahira why she pushed Preeta in front of the truck after which she makes an excuse. Rishabh informs Kareena that Sherlyn morphed the video and leaves in anger. Sarla takes Preeta home and makes tea for her.

Shristi gets happy seeing her family happy while Preeta thinks to thank Karan for saving her. Rishabh and Rakhi questions Sherlyn why she edited the video. Karan supports Preeta when Kareena says bad for her. Rishabh gets angry at Sherlyn during which she tries to defend her and plays with their emotions. Karan refuses to believe her but Mahira supports her. Rishabh suggests Mahira keep a distance from her. Sherlyn yells on Rishabh for taking Preeta’s name continuously. Just then, Mahesh’s health goes bad.

Shristi behaves childishly when Sarla cooks Samosas for them. They spend family time while Preeta gets happy thinking about Karan. Later on, Shristi meets Sameer and tells her how she proved Preeta innocent with Karan’s help. Preeta gets angry at Karan for not calling her back. She calls him again but Mahira picks her call which makes her angrier.

How will Preeta react to Mahira’s words? Stay connected to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

