Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 4, 2020: Rakhi flattered by Sherlyn’s words

Rakhi and Kareena brings Sherlyn back. Rakhi praises Sherlyn for saving Mahesh.

Kundali Bhagya starts with Sherlyn preparing herself for the act. She goes out and meets Rakhi and Kareena. Kareena tells her to come back with them. Sherlyn plays an emotional drama in front of them but Rakhi makes her understand to come back with them. Kareena informs her that if she wants to stay then she can but it’ll not be meant that Rishabh will apologize to her. Sherlyn demands to give her some respect. She provokes them against Rishabh and shows Preeta’s video.

Rakhi gets shocked to see the video and get into her words. She promises Sherlyn that this will not happen again. Sanjana doubts on Sherlyn for being her daughter because of her evil mind. Mahira discusses with Ramona about Karan but she leaves in anger. Ramona gets tensed for her husband. Karan and Rishabh ask help from their lawyer. Ramona informs them about Mahesh’s health. Mahira gets happy seeing Sherlyn again.

Everyone goes to meet Mahesh while Sherlyn flashes about the past in which she warns him that she will give more pain to Karan. She overdoses his medicines and leaves the house. Later, she also goes to see him. When everyone panics, Sherlyn came and played her drama of saving him. Rakhi thanks her for doing this. Sherlyn consoles everyone while Karan feels weird about her. She goes to bring a cake for Ramona and thinks to celebrate her happiness with Preeta.

What will happen next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More