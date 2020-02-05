Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 5, 2020: Sherlyn meets Preeta

Sherlyn informs Preeta about her evil plan against Luthras. Karan thinks a way to get her out from jail.

The episode goes ahead with Sherlyn comes to meet Preeta. She informs her whole incident happened at the Luthra house. She tells her that everyone hates her because she tried to kill Mahira. She asks her to not trust Karan as he is just pretending to help her. She also informs her about Karan and Mahira’s Kuldevi veneration. She tells Preeta to ask her the name of his baby’s father but doesn’t reveal that. Mahira overhears their conversation.

Everyone celebrates Ramona’s birthday. Kritika and Sameer talks about evil Sherlyn. Sherlyn asks Rishabh to call the priest. Ramona praises Sherlyn for being a good daughter in law. Sherlyn takes the inspector on her side. Mahira asks her what she does, she informs her that she has bought Preeta’s lawyer against her to get rid from Preeta. Sherlyn asks her to think what she can lose if she gets on other side.

On the other hand, Karan asks Rishabh to find some clue to save Preeta. Rishabh informs him that Mahira will not take Preeta’s case back. Karan asks to help her in any way as she is innocent. He thinks to ask Mahira to change her statement. Rishabh also wishes to save Preeta. Sarla mortgages Kumkum Bhagya Hall to get money from it. Shristi asks her don’t do such thing as the hall is so close to her heart, but Sarla tells her that she has to save Preeta and she can do anything for that. Janki asks her to discuss it with Karan as he can help them.

Credits :ZEE TV

