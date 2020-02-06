Kundali Bhagya Written Update, February 6, 2020: Karan convinces Mahira

Sarla shares her worry with Shristi while Karan convinces Mahira to change her statement.

Show Kundali Bhagya begins with Sarla informing Shristi and Janki to find any way to get Preeta out from jail. Karan goes to meet Mahira and asks her to take Preeta’s complaint back. Mahira refuses him for doing that as she doesn’t want Preeta to separate her from Karan. Sherlyn acts good in front of Rishabh and offers him to drink coffee together. She thinks that everything is in her hands now.

Karan informs Mahira that Sherlyn is behind all this but Mahira defends her. Sherlyn gets happy to think that Mahira is on her side to prove her a good daughter-in-law. Karan promises Mahira that Preeta will never hurt her. Sherlyn goes to hear their conversation. Mahira informs him that Preeta can go to any extent and that’s why she won’t let this happen. Karan thinks to convince her for Preeta’s rescue. Mahira shares his worry with him at which Karan makes asks for deal.

Karan promises Mahira that he’ll marry her if she changes her statement in the court. Sherlyn gets shocked to hear this and slaps her. She gets mad at her but Mahira answers her very well. She informs Sherlyn that whatever happened is just because of her and that’s why she created such situation in which Karan will agree himself for marriage. Karan and Preeta both thinks about each other. Preeta gets tensed to think about Karan and Mahira’s marriage.

