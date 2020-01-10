Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 10, 2020: Sherlyn to plot against Luthras

Rakhi tries to make Sherlyn understand Preeta’s value to her. Sherlyn plans a plot against Rakhi for insulting her.

The show starts with Rakhi taking care of the family and asking Mahira to fulfill all the responsibilities after becoming her daughter in law. Karan and Rishabh join the family for breakfast. Rakhi takes Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya) name at the table which makes Sherlyn upset. She apologizes for talking about the same without thinking about Sherlyn sitting there.

Ramona says that the robbery must be Preeta’s plan post which Karan takes Preeta’s side and says that she can’t do such things. Mahira asks Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) about her position in his life but Rishabh stops her. Rakhi gets irked at Sherlyn for talking ill about Preeta. She says that Preeta is like her daughter and that she cannot listen anything against her. Sherlyn feels insulted in front of everyone and calls Prithvi to release her anger. She informs him that she will not spare her and plans to make her fall from the stairs.

Rakhi tells Rishabh and Karan that she doesn’t want to spoil Kareena and Sherlyn’s relations. She tells them to maintain peace in the house. Sherlyn watches all the scenes with revenge filled eyes and takes the oil bottle in her hand to make Rakhi fall from the stairs which is coincidentally noticed by Mahira. Rakhi and Sherlyn both apologize to each other. But suddenly Dadi falls down the staircase instead of Rakhi because of Sherlyn’s trap which shocks Mahira.

Credits :ZEE TV

