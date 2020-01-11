Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 11, 2020: Mahira to reveal the truth?

Sherlyn brainwashes Mahira against Preeta. Preeta enters the Luthra house again

Kundali Bhagya starts with Dadi trapped in Sherlyn’s evil plan, by falling down the stairs. Mahira realizes about Sherlyn dropping the oil on stairs, while Sherlyn acts sympathetic to Dadi. Mahira tells Sherlyn about seeing her doing the crime & asks the reason behind it. Sherlyn tells her about Rakhi taking Preeta’s side, that’s why she was taking revengeby making her fall. Mahira tells her that she will reveal the truth to the family.

Sherlyn tries to take Mahira on her side, but she refuses. Sherlyn gets worried about being exposed. Rishabh fails to arrange a doctor for Dadi and thinks to call Preeta for help. Seeing Preeta’s praises by Rakhi & Karan made Mahira change her mind to tell everyone about Sherlyn. Karan calls Preeta & asks for Dadi’s treatment, at which Preeta agrees to come at Luthra house. Preeta asks Sarla but she refuses to help Luthras.

Sameer & Shristi had a moment together. She asks Sameer about if he has also seen Preeta & Karan’s love for each other, for which he agrees and hopes to have everything alright between them soon.

Mahira gets jealous seeing Karan praising for Preeta while Rakhi tries to pacify her.On the other hand Preeta asks Sarla to let her go but Sarla doesn’t want Preeta to be humiliated again as she knows Luthras always use her, when they are in need.

Sherlyn brainwashes Mahira against Preeta. Mahira asks Sherlyn to help her & apologizes to her. Preeta promises Sarla that she’ll return to home after fulfilling her duty. Sarla agrees to let her go. Karan’s mind started changing seeing Preeta again at Luthra house for Dadi’s sake.

What will happen next? Stay in tune to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

