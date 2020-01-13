Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 13, 2020: Sherlyn plans to kill Preeta

Sherlyn plans to kill Preeta with Mahira. Preeta enters the Luthra house again

In Kundali Bhagya Preeta says to Sarla that she didn’t gave her permission yet, just have taken promise. Sarla sends her to Luthra house. Sherlyn tries to make Mahira understand for removing Preeta from her way. Mahira gets shocked hearing this from Sherlyn. Kareena gets angry on everyone for trusting Preeta to come & help. Rishabh takes Preeta’s side, while Karan tells him that he will go and bring Preeta home.

Rishabh and Dadi tells Kareena not to disrespect Preeta, when she comes. Preeta arrives at Luthra house and stumbles, but Karan holds her. Mahira sees them and gets tensed. Preeta tells Karan that she got late to come. Shristi and Sameer teases each other, but suddenly Sarla and Janki arrives there and they hides from them. Preeta checks up Dadi. Rishabh thanks her.

Sarla's purse falls, Janaki bends down to pick her up and finds Shristi and Sameer hiding from them. Preeta calls Shristi and informs her that she is in Luthra house, which makes Shristi happy and both Sameer and she hopes for the best to be happen soon. Now it the time to see will Preeta will stay at the Luthras or she will be back to her home, stay tuned to know Karan and Preeta’s love story.

Credits :ZEE TV

