Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 14, 2020 Karan and Preeta come close again

Sherlyn provokes Mahira against Preeta. Karan and Preeta come close again.

The episode starts with Preeta finding medicine box in the store room and Karan arrives there. They came a little close while talking, but Preeta leaves from there. Dadi praises Preeta for her check up. Mahira gets jealous seeing and goes to check where Karan and Preeta went. Sherlyn again tries to provoke Mahira, when they see Karan and Preeta together. Preeta tells Dadi to take rest and hugs her. Kareena leaves seeing this while Preeta cares for Dadi.

Karan feels happy seeing Preeta’s love for Dadi. Rishabh comes to Karan and tries to make him understand how Preeta came and handled Dadi. Mahira hears their conversation and gets tensed. Kareena asks Mahira why she is crying. Mahira tells her what Preeta said to her about her and Karan’s marriage. She tells her that she is doing exactly what she said. Kareena tells her that there will no such things going to happen, as Karan hates her.

Mahira shares her tension with Kareena, but Kareena tells her she will remain to her promise and will help in her marriage with Karan. Preeta tells Rakhi that Dadi is fine and she must leave now, but Rakhi tells her to not go alone late night. Karan tells Preeta that he himself will take her to home. Karan leaves Preeta to home and gives her a present. Preeta asks Karan what is the need of giving five dupattas, you had tore only four. He replies that fifth was torn today. Preeta and Karan smiles seeing each other and leaves. Mahira again watches them together.

What will happen next? Will Mahira going to separate Karan and Preeta or will they be together again? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More