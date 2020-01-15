Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 15, 2020: Sheryln and Mahira plan to kill Preeta

Sarla is worried about Preeta and Shristi. Sherlyn and Mahira makes a plan to kill Preeta

Kundali Bhagya starts with Biji telling Sarla to don’t worry, Preeta will come home when her work will be finished. But Sarla tells her that she is not worried about Preeta, she is getting tensed for Shristi as she is not at home till now. Preeta comes and tells Sarla that everything thing is fine, no one insulted her at the Luthra house. Preeta makes excuse for the carry bag, while Karan smiles thinking about Preeta.

Karan dances with a servant thinking about Preeta. Mahira comes to Sherlyn and tells her that Karan has no hatred against Preeta. She tells her to kill Preeta to remove her from Karan’s life. Sherlyn gets happy seeing this and tells her that she will help in uniting them in anyway. Shristi asks Preeta about the carry bag, Preeta tells her that it was given by Karan. Shristi asks her what happened at the Luthra house, Preeta tells her that everyone gave her love.

Preeta and Shristi laughs. Shristi thinks that may be it is a new morning of happiness in Preeta’s life. Sherlyn and Mahira goes to kill Preeta. They plans to kill Preeta in an accident. Dadi asks Preeta that where she is going, she tells her that she is going to check Dadi at Luthra house. Sarla tells Preeta to send Shristi home as she is going to be scolded today. Sarla shares her worry with Biji, but Biji calms her down. Mahira questions Sherlyn that what is the reason she wants kill Preeta, but Sherlyn refuses to tell her. When Sherlyn is about to tell Mahira thinks that she is joking. She stops Mahira to speak as she is irritated and wants to concentrate on Preeta. Does Sherlyn succeed in her plan? Stay in tune to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More