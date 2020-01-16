Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 16, 2020: Sherlyn and Mahira’s plan fails

Preeta thinks about Karan. Sherlyn and Mahira’s plan backfires

Kundali Bhagya starts with Preeta thinks about Karan and smiles while going on road. Sherlyn and Mahira sees Preeta coming towards them. She calls the goon and tells him to do whatever is said to him. Preeta is saved by a small girl, while goon asks him that he got failed in his first attempt, what to do next? Sherlyn orders him to take a u turn and kill her. Mahira comes out of car to push Preeta towards the truck.

On the hand Sherlyn thinks to make a video of this so that she can blackmail Mahira in the future. Mahira pushes Preeta on the road, while Shristi sees and saves her. Preeta by chances hits Mahira which made her hurt. Sherlyn comes there, which makes Preeta and Shristi shocked. Dadi tells Kareena that when Preeta will arrive she will be fine and tells Rishabh and Karan to make Kareena understand. Servant tells Rakhi about yesterday’s event.

Rakhi gets happy hearing that Preeta’s arrival has made everyone happy. Karan asks Rishabh about where he is going and tells him that he is not going anywhere. He will stay with him. But Rishabh makes him understand and leaves with him for the airport. Preeta and Sherlyn takes Mahira to the hospital. Janki asks why Sarla is taking tension, but Sarla shouts on her. She explains her that it is risky to send Preeta to Luthra house because they always insults her. She shares her worry with both Biji and Janki. Sherlyn gets worried about prays to get well soon. Shristi thanks God for sending her at the right time to save Preeta. Dadi asks for Preeta but Kareena get offended. Ramona comes and requests Rakhi not to let Preeta come to Luthra House for Mahira’s sake.

