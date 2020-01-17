Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 17, 2020: Sherlyn implicates Preeta in Mahira's accident

Sherlyn plans a trap for Preeta. Police comes for enquiry

Kundali Bhagya starts with Ramona requesting Rakhi to not let Preeta come in the house as it will not make Mahira happy. Dadi and Kareena also agree on it. Sherlyn informs Kareena about Mahira’s accident. Ramona and Kareena goes to the hospital. Karan drops Rishabh to the airport and tells him to stay here. Doctor checks Mahira and thinks that she is fine, but Mahira again faints. Shristi hugs Preeta. Shristi tells her that if something was happened to you, then what would happen to us?

Preeta tells Shristi that nothing will happen to her. Sherlyn sees them laughing, and thinks that laugh as much as you can, because later you have to cry. Police comes and asks for Sherlyn. Ramona and Kareena arrives there. Police tells Preeta to come with them as Sherlyn has reported against her. Sherlyn blames Preeta for doing Mahira’s accident intentionally. Preeta gets shocked. Karan comes home and asks about Preeta. Rakhi informs him about Mahira’s accident. Karan is shocked and asks to go to the hospital.

Mahira regains consciousness and asks the doctor to lie in front of everyone. Preeta tries to defend herself, Shristi tells the truth to inspector. Ramona warns Preeta to pray for herself.Preeta tells them that Sherlyn is lying. Inspector tells them that he is not arresting Preeta, but is taking her for enquiry. Doctor tells everyone that Mahira is quit fine. Preeta asks him to meet her once as she will tell the truth to everyone. Inspector gives her two minutes to go inside. Preeta meets Mahira and tells her about what is going on outside.

Will Preeta be able to prove herself right? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

