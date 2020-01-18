Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 18, 2020: Mahira conspires against Preeta

Mahira blames Preeta for her accident. Police arrest Preeta for the same.

The episode starts with Preeta confronting to Mahira about her accident. Mahira tells Preeta that she is innocent and changes her statement in front of the police. She blames Preeta for her accident because she wants Karan. Shristi tries to defend her but Sherlyn provokes everyone against Preeta. Inspector tells Preeta to prove herself and come out from the jail. Sherlyn and Mahira gets happy seeing Preeta arrested.

Rakhi is worried about Mahira and tells Karan to call her. Karan calls Preeta so that she can take care of Dadi, but she denies to call her. Karan and Rakhi leaves for the hospital. Shristi gets angry at Ramona, but Kareena tells her that I’ll make sure Preeta to not come out from jail. Sherlyn thinks to make Karan on her side so that he will not help Preeta. Sherlyn gets impress with Mahira’s acting.

Sherlyn and Mahira celebrate Preeta's arrest. She informs Mahira to behave exactly like before in front of Kareena and Ramona. Shristi request inspector to enquire from the people, who were present at the accident spot. Police takes Preeta to the van, while Karan and Rakhi arrives at the same time and meets Mahira. Karan thinks about Preeta. Mahira tells him that she will punish Preeta instead of the truck driver as she has pushed her in front of the truck. Shristi informs Sarla and biji about Preeta’s arrest. Sarla starts crying thinking about Preeta and goes to police station. Karan informs Mahira that she must have misunderstood Preeta, but Sherlyn also says the same to him.

Will Preeta be able to prove herself Innocent? Stay connected with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More