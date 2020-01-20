Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 20, 2020: Karan and Rakhi don't believe Mahira

Karan gets confused thinking about Preeta. Sarla decides to go to the Luthras.

Kundali Bhagya starts with Karan telling Sherlyn that he didn’t ask her about the accident. Karan tells Mahira that Preeta is innocent but Karan denies believing her. Mahira provokes Karan against Preeta. Karan gets shocked hearing about Preeta’s arrest. Kareena lectures him but he leaves from there. Preeta tells Shristi to not fight with the police. Sarla supports Preeta and Preeta apologizes to Sarla for not obeying her. Karan thinks about Preeta and gets confused about who to trust.

Rakhi takes Preeta’s side in front of everyone but supports Mahira too. Sherlyn tells Rakhi that the police will decide who is right and who is wrong. Sherlyn informs Mahira that Rakhi will always support Preeta. Sherlyn advises her to take Karan on her side, to get rid of Preeta. Mahira tells her to leave as she doesn’t need her. Sherlyn gets mad at her and thinks of taking revenge from her. She thinks to inform Prithvi but gets worried about him.

Sarla confronts Inspector and tells him that Preeta is innocent. Inspector tells them if Luthras will take the complaint back then he will release Preeta. Preeta asks her to talk to them once, Sarla agrees to go. Ramona gets worried because of Mahira’s health. Preeta stops Shristi to go and thinks that when Sarla returns, may everything will get fine as before.

Credits :ZEE TV

