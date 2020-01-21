Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 21, 2020: Sarla comes to the Luthras

Karan didn’t answer Shristi’s call. Later, Sarla comes to talk to the Luthras.

Kundali Bhagya begins with Ramona fainting while listening about Mahira’s condition. Kareena takes her home. Preeta asks Shristi to call Karan and inform him about Sarla’s arrival. Karan thinks about Ramona’s saying. Shristi calls him but he didn’t answer her. Mahira gets happy seeing Karan. She tries to provoke Karan against Preeta. Shristi calls him again, but at Mahira's request, he disconnects the phone again. Karan assures her that he will sort everything soon.

Shristi gets confused about Karan, Janki tells her that he is not picking her call intentionally. Preeta asks Shristi about Karan’s answer. She lies to her that he’ll come soon. Preeta feels relaxed listening to it. Sarla prays to God and talks to biji that may all things get well soon. Janki consoles Shristi and tells her to be strong. Janki thinks to go to the Luthra house. Rakhi scolds Sherlyn but later apologizes to her, saying that her mind is somewhere else.

Rakhi again takes Preeta’s side which offends Ramona. Everyone is surprised seeing Sarla at the Luthra house. Kareena speaks badly to her. Sarla tries to convince Dadi that Preeta is innocent, but Sherlyn and Kareena yell at her. Will Sarla be able to prove her daughter innocent? Stay connected with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

