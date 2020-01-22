Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 22, 2020: Sarla seeks for help from Luthras

Sarla requests Luthras to help her. Rishabh gets to know about Preeta.

The episode starts with Kareena blaming Preeta for killing Mahira. Sarla requests Dadi and Rakhi to bring Preeta out of jail. Ramona gets offended when Rakhi takes Preeta’s side again. Ramona talks rudely to Sarla and warns her that she’ll not let go of Preeta easily. Kareena takes Rakhi inside the room. Sarla cries in front of Dadi and defends Preeta. Ramona tells her to get out of the house, but Sarla warns her that if anything happens to Preeta, she will not leave her.

Kareena argues with Rakhi and locks her in the room. On the other hand, Sameer cracks a deal and excitedly calls Shristi to tell her about this. Shristi tells him about what happened to them. He calms her down and promises to sort everything out. Sarla argues with Ramona and gets hurt when Dadi also takes Ramona’s side. Sherlyn and Kareena misbehave with her. Sarla promises them that she’ll make Preeta come out from jail soon without any help.

Sameer was unable to contact Karan. Rishabh gets to know about Preeta’s arrest and leaves for home. Preeta asks Shristi about Sarla, but Shristi gets tensed seeing Preeta’s hope from the Luthras.

