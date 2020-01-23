Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 23, 2020: Preeta comes out from jail

Sherlyn is happy for Preeta’s condition. Rishabh takes the complaint back.

Kundali Bhagya begins with Preeta asking Shristi about what happened at the Luthras. She asks Preeta what she told Karan, is he coming or not. She also asks Sarla. Kareena apologizes to Rakhi for locking her inside the room, meanwhile, Ramona is also disappointed with her. Rakhi tells them that Mahesh will be there, then no one can try to misbehave with her and leaves. Mahira pretends to be in pain so that she can eat from Karan’s hand.

Kareena informs Karan about Sarla and tries to provoke him against her. Karan denies picking Rishabh’s call. Kareena gets happy because of Karan. She assures Ramona that Preeta will never harm Mahira. Preeta gets hurt on knowing Luthras didn’t believe her but Sarla and Janki calm her down. Rishabh arrives at the police station and assures them that Preeta will be out of jail soon as the procedure completes.

Sherlyn is happy thinking about Preeta's condition and hopes that may be she won't come back in her life again. The inspector scolds Aroras for crowding the police station, but Rishabh tells him that they will not leave until the lawyer arrives. Rishabh goes to complete all the formalities for bail. Inspector informs them that it is not easy to get Preeta out from here. Rishabh takes the complaint back. Preeta comes out from jail which relaxes the Aroras. Shristi assumes that maybe Karan is busy that’s why he didn’t come.

