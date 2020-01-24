Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 24, 2020: Rishabh gets mad at Kareena

Karan goes to get Preeta out of jail. Rishabh creates a scene at the house.

Kundali Bhagya begins with Karan thinking about Preeta. He gets confused and runs to meet her. Sarla thanks Rishabh for helping them, he takes them with him. Karan arrives at the same moment and asks the inspector about Preeta. He tells him that Rishabh has done Preeta’s bail. Karan leaves from there while the lawyer thinks to inform Rishabh about it. Shristi gets happy to know that Sameer informed Rishabh about Preeta’s arrest. Biji also thanks Rishabh for doing so much for them.

Shristi kisses Sameer and leaves while Janki tells him to remove the mark of lipstick. Rishabh arrives at the house and calls Sherlyn with anger. He yells at Kareena for making Preeta arrest and gets shocked to learn the misbehavior she did with Rakhi. Ramona takes Mahira’s side and gets surprised to learn about Preeta’s bail. Rishabh asks Karan that is he knows everything or not. Karan tells him that whatever happened is because of him.

Rishabh asks him to take care of Preeta and he knows that he has gone to bail Preeta at the station. Preeta calls Karan but he didn’t answer her and asks Shristi about the truth. Shristi apologizes to her for hiding it. Rishabh thinks about Arora’s bad condition because of them. He thinks that whose evil eyes it is, that both the families got so many differences. Karan meets Mahira and tells her that all of us are there to support her. Rishabh decides to sort everything out between the two families. Karan informs Mahira that Preeta came out from jail, she gets shocked to learn that Rishabh has done this.

Who will get Karan’s support, Preeta or Mahira? Stay hooked to know.

Credits :ZEE TV

