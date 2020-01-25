Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 25, 2020: Rakhi meets the Aroras

Mahira informs Sherlyn about Preeta’s bail. Later, Rishabh takes Rakhi to meet Preeta.

The show begins with Preeta asking Shristi about what evil things are coming in her mind. Shristi asks her that how is she so sure that Karan will come to meet her. Preeta replies her that it is the heart who is saying that everything will be fine soon. Mahira gets scared about Preeta and calls Sherlyn to inform the same. Mahira yells on her, meanwhile, Sherlyn is shocked to hear this. She gets tensed to think about Rishabh.

Karan asks Mahira whom she is talking to, as she is looking angry. She excuses him by Ramona’s birthday topic, Karan tells her to not worry, he will help her for Ramona’s birthday. Rakhi comes to Rishabh and talks to him, he makes her understand to not over think. Rishabh takes her to Arora house. Sherlyn gets scared that her all plans are backfired, and thinks about her new plan.

Ramona apologizes to Kareena, but Kareena tells her to not do so. She informs Kareena that Rakhi is still angry with her.

Sarla scolds Janki for drinking the cough syrup uselessly. Rishabh and Rakhi reaches Arora house, she apologizes to Sarla for not helping them. She tells Sarla that she will make Mahira understand to take the case back. Rakhi again apologizes to her on Kareena’s behalf.

Will Mahira withdraw her complaint? Or will there be a new problem for Preeta again? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More