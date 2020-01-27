Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 27, 2020: Karan and Preeta reconcile again

Sherlyn plans another trap for Preeta, while Karan spends a romantic moment with her.

Kundali Bhagya begins with Ramona and Kareena looking for Rakhi. Kareena makes a call to her but Shristi intentionally rejects her call. Kareena thinks that Rakhi is angry with her. Rishabh asks Janki why she is quiet. Shristi informs him that she had drunk alcohol that’s why. Everyone laughs on her. Rakhi promises Sarla that nothing will be going to happen to Preeta and they both leaves. Karan overhears someone talking bad about Preeta, for which he gives answers for that.

Karan thinks that why he is taking Preeta’s side. Rakhi thinks to talk to Mahira about Preeta. She asks her to take the complaint back, as she is a good girl. Kareena informs everyone about Ramona’s party. Everyone gives her birthday wishes. Mahira tries to read Karan’s mind. Karan thinks about his weird behavior because of Preeta. Rishabh asks Karan to meet Preeta once, but Karan denies it. Preeta throws water on Shristi to wake her up.

Janki apologizes to Sarla for last night, but instead of forgiving, she scolds her. Preeta tells Janki to bake a cake for the celebration. Karan’s friend asks him about Preeta and her husband, he makes fun of him. Sherlyn comes to the police station and shows the fake video to the inspector. She vows to make Preeta arrest again. Karan comes to meet Preeta, Sarla is surprised to see him. Karan tells her that he came to give Preeta her cheque. Karan lies to Preeta for not answering her phone calls. He comes close to her to clean the flour, then Preeta leaves to her room to wash her face.

Sherlyn excitedly informs Mahira her plan for Preeta, Mahira thanks her for this. Karan thinks to confront Preeta and goes to her room. Preeta makes fun of Karan. Karan tries to catch her and intentionally tries to on the shower but accidentally they both get wet in the water. They both spend an intimate moment together. Shristi finds Preeta and Karan and leaves them to romance.

Sarla shares her worry with Shristi and Janki. Shristi thinks about Preeta and Karan. Karan feels attracted toward Preeta, while she runs away from him. He accidentally slips in the bathroom, Preeta takes him for dressing. Shristi stops Sarla from going into the room. Sarla questions them they got wet, but they didn’t answer her. Ramona and Kareena discuss about Mahira. Rishabh asks Sherlyn to come with him as he wants to ask her something.

Shristi gives a false reason to Sarla that Preeta and Karan get wet because of her. She takes Sarla out of the room so that Karan and Preeta can spend time together. Preeta puts ointment on Karan's wounds. He asks her why she is doing so much for him, for which Preeta answers him because he is her husband. Will Karan be able to realize his love for Preeta? Or he will also think that she is wrong? Stay hooked to know more.

