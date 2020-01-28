Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 28, 2020: Sherlyn plans another trap for Preeta

Mahira gets hyper to know Preeta and Karan are together. Later, Police comes to arrest Preeta.

The episode begins with Rishabh scolding Sherlyn because of Preeta. He warns her to not do things which will ruin their marriage life, he says that he trust Preeta not because she is innocent but she is also daughter- in-law of this house. He also informs her that she has wrong perception regarding Karan. Karan asks Preeta why she is doing so much for him. She answers him that she is like that, she is not taking care of him only, she has the same care for everyone.

Karan questions her that why he is not angry at her, but Preeta tells him to ask himself only. Janki comes to them and asks to taste the cake. Sherlyn thinks that whatever she has planned will surely get Preeta out from everyone’s life. Mahira gets happy to think about Karan. She wears his jacket and remembers all the moment she spent with Karan.

Sarla praises Janki for her cake. Preeta tells to cut the cake together. Only then Mahira calls Karan and gets upset to hear that he is with Preeta. Police also comes, informs them they had got two more case against her and they arrest her for the crime. Everyone tries to defend Preeta, but Karan stays quiet and leaves.

Mahira gets hyper and shares her tension with Sherlyn, while Karan thinks about Preeta. Sherlyn makes Mahira understand that Preeta is going out of their way so just relax. She gets happy hearing this. Sarla and Shristi are unable to find auto, so they think to take lift from anyone. Karan came back and helps them to reach the police station. A lady inspector tells inform Preeta that she feels that she is innocent, maybe the time is bad for her. Sarla asks Preeta to not lose her hope, they will always support her. Preeta gets hurt to know that Karan doesn’t believe her.

Will Preeta be able to prove herself innocent? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

