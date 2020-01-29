Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 29, 2020: Karan ensures Preeta that he will save her

Karan promises Preeta, he will get out from here. Sarla hires a lawyer for Preeta.

The show Kundali Bhagya begins with Preeta asking Shristi that Karan doesn't believe her, Shristi tells her that they don't know what's going on in his mind. Sarla tells Karan that if he thinks Preeta is innocent then only he can meet her, otherwise, there's no need for that. Sherlyn and Rakhi prepare for Ramona's birthday, while Rishabh keeps an eye on Kareena. Mahira serves juice to everyone. She tries to solve Kareena and Ramona's differences.

Rishabh thinks about Mahira's weird behavior against Preeta, Sherlyn tries to read his mind. Mahira shares her happiness with Sherlyn. Sarla tells Karan that Preeta is Innocent and if he trusts her then he is allowed to meet her. Karan asks the inspector to show him the evidence against Preeta when the inspector denies then he asked the name of the person who submitted it. Everyone gets shocked to hear Sherlyn's name in it.

Karan goes to meet Preeta and promises her that he will get her out from here with a clean chit. Preeta asks her why he is doing this for her, he tells her that he is doing this to return her favor for helping Dadi and he leaves. Sarla asks for help from the inspector. Karan calls Rishabh but is unable to reach him, that's why he calls Sherlyn and goes home.

Rakhi introduces Ramona and Mahira to everyone, while some people say bad about them. Sherlyn waits for ruining Luthra's happiness. Dadi asks her why she is sad and tells her to stay calm. Sarla and Shristi meet the Lawyer, suggested by the inspector. His assistant informs them that Mr. Sharma takes those cases in which he is sure that the victim is innocent. Mr. Sharma comes and agrees to fight this case. Karan enters the party and thinks to meet Sherlyn to know her evil intention against Preeta.

Will Karan be able to prove Preeta innocent? Stay connected with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More