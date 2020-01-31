Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 30, 2020: Rishabh gets mad at Sherlyn

Preeta thinks about Karan. Rishabh yells on Sherlyn for going against Preeta.

Show Kundali Bhagya starts with Karan reaching home, he asks for Sherlyn and leaves. Mahira gets suspicious for Karan’s mind and confronts same to Sherlyn. She gets worried and thinks to hide somewhere, because if she gets caught then Karan will definitely try to find the truth. She collides with Rishabh accidentally, he asks her why she is nervous.

Kritika tells Sameer that she is happy Preeta is out of jail, but Karan informs them that police has arrested her again and this time he will get her out from there. Sherlyn tries to escape from there but Dadi stops her to stay with Rishabh.

Rakhi and Ramona asks everyone to play game, Karan also arrives there. Sherlyn and Mahira gets scared to see him, she deliberately spills food on her clothes to make her move out from there.

Preeta thinks about Karan, only then the lady constable tells her about Karan's care for her. She thinks that Karan is only helping her because of the favors she did for his family. Sherlyn goes to clean her dress and leaves her phone on the bed. Karan tries to unlock her phone but hides as she came back. Sherlyn hears someones voice and goes to check but thinks that maybe Prithvi has came to meet her. She is about to check him but Sameer saved him.

Sarla gets tensed to arrange the money for the lawyer. Karan takes Rishabh with him and informs her about Preeta's arrest. He ask him to get Sherlyn's phone so that he can find the proof. Mahira comes there and tells Karan that Ramona is asking for him.

Rishabh yells on Sherlyn for doing wrong with Preeta. Sherlyn questions him that why he is always concerned for Preeta. Rishabh gets mad at her and asks her for her phone, she refuses to give her the phone. She tries to threaten him by packing her bag, but Rishabh tells her that he doesn't need her so she can leave.

What will happen next? Saty connected with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More