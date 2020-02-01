Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 31, 2020: Sherlyn creates a scene at Luthra house

Sherlyn informs everyone about leaving the house. Karan goes to meet Preeta.

The episode begins with Rishabh warning Sherlyn. Sherlyn pledge to make realize Rishabh his mistake. Sameer and Karan talk about Rishabh and Sherlyn's relation. He teases Karan for Preeta, while Rishabh comes and informs them about Sherlyn's actions. Karan leaves to meet Preeta. Sherlyn tells Mahira to bring everyone to the meeting room. She tries to trap everyone by pretending that she is leaving the house. When Rakhi asks her the reason, she blames Karan and Rishabh for this.

Sameer asks Rishabh about everyone, he tells him that maybe they are with Sherlyn as she is about to create a mess. Rishabh thinks that he also overreacted in front of her, instead of talking to her calmly. Sherlyn tells Rakhi that Rishabh doesn't trust her, She informs them that because of her evidence against Preeta, police arrested her again, and that's why Rishabh fought with her.

On the other hand, Preeta thinks about Karan's word and feels his presence, only then Karan arrives to meet her. He tells her that he cares for her. Sherlyn tries to manipulate everyone against Preeta and Rishabh. Rakhi and Ramona try to stop her but she refuses and leaves. Dadi gets angry at Rishabh, while Karan informs Preeta that he will get her out from here very soon.

ZEE TV

