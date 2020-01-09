Kundali Bhagya Written Update, January 8, 2020: Preeta electrocutes the goons

Preeta tries to save both Karan & his mother while Boss questions Preeta about her relation with Karan. She planned to electrocutes the goons till the police arrives.

In the latest episode, Boss asks Karan (Dheeraj Dhooper)) the reason for getting angry if he slaps Janki so he said that she is his friends mother. One of the goon & the Boss has locked Karan’s mother in bride’s room while Sameer tries to divert the goons by starting fight with Rishabh to make Karan go to save his mother. Preeta (Sharddha Arya) & Shristi reaches the bride’s room through an underground way. Karan reaches there & sees Boss standing outside the room. He tries to hide but couldn’t.

Later goons find out that how Preeta & Shristi were trying to make Karan’s mother escape but caught everyone & brought them to the hall. Preeta blames Karan for being the reason behind everyone being caught by goons at which Shristi & Karan’s mother also agreed. Shristi tells Boss about duplicate boss present in Groom’s room. Boss tells that he will take Karan & his mother with him till when they reach a safe place at which Preeta says that he can’t take them anywhere. Boss arises a question for her about relation with them.

On the other hand a goon reaches groom’s room & finds Prithvi there. Prithvi request him to leave him but he takes him to the main hall. Kareena said to boss to not interfere in their personal life while boss said that he can see their love in Preeta & Karan’s eyes .

Prithvi ran away by diverting the goon towards other goons. Sarla came at the hall & heard everything, While Preeta make signal to Shristi by showing water & electric wire. They tries to surround goons by water all around & throw an electric wire on the water, so that this will make an electric shock to the goons till the police arrives. One of the obber got saved from the shock but Sarla pushes him also. After that police arrived & arrested all the goons.

After all these incidents, now the question is will Karan be able to trust Preeta again or not? Stay with us for regular updates.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More