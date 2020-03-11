Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 11, 2020: Karan and Preeta spend quality time together

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Prithvi spikes Preeta’s drink while the latter locks Sherlyn and Mahira in the store. Later on, Karan and Preeta spends some quality time together.

The episode begins with Preeta urging everyone to go out of the room. Rishabh and Karan feel happy for Mahesh’s condition while Prithvi gets angry when Preeta helps the Luthras and feels worried about Mahesh’s improvement. He sends a spiked drink for Preeta after which she goes to make tea for everyone. He appreciates himself for making Preeta drink so that she cannot help Mahesh after which he also drinks the spiked drink coincidentally.

Shristi speaks to Preeta about Mahira while Sameer enters and asks Preeta to think a solution for the latter. Shristi makes a plan to lock Mahira in a room so that Preeta will be able to spend some time with Karan. Sameer and Shristi talk about Karan and Preeta, On the other hand, Sherlyn gets scared thinking about Mahesh’s improvement. Mahira feels worried about her plan and discusses the same with Sherlyn. Just then, Shristi executes her plan and sends Mahira and Sherlyn to the storeroom.

Rakhi, Kareena, and Dadi share their happiness regarding Mahesh. Rishabh arrives there and encourages them to motivate Mahesh. Mahira and Sherlyn think to give the first aid box to Rakhi before Preeta while Shristi tumbles down accidentally. Sherlyn gets a hint about Shristi’s plan but Preeta comes and locks them in the storeroom. And now, she informs them that they have to pay for their misdeed that’s why they won’t be able to execute their task now.

Karan feels dizzy while Preeta arrives and scolds him for drinking cannabis. A while later, they spend some quality time together when Preeta also gets intoxicated by the spiked drink.

Credits :ZEE TV

