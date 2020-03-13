Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 12, 2020: Karan expresses his love for Preeta

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Prithvi rescues Sherlyn and Mahira. On the other hand, Karan romances with Preeta and admits his love for her.

Kundali Bhagya's episode resumes with Mahira getting mad at Shristi for closing them in the store. Sherlyn yells on Mahira and informs her about Karan and Preeta. On the other hand, Karan spends some romantic time with Preeta and had some sweet-sour fight with her. Preeta refuses to marry him because Karan hadn’t praised her after which he does the same in his unique style. They get emotional after which Karan expresses his love and hugs Preeta.

Sherlyn and Mahira try to get rid of their problem but get into an argument. She scolds Mahira for getting mad after which she thinks to call Prithvi. Prithvi gets mad after being intoxicated but reaches to out for Sherlyn while the latter locks him in the room. Preeta gets angry when Karan talks to her about kissing any girl but he manages to handle her. He teases her for being jealous after which he stops her from going out.

Karan demands Preeta to say the three magical words but she gets mad because of the intoxication and scolds him for the same. Karan questions her about her true feelings after which they get into a sweet fight. Preeta threatens him for calling while Sarla reaches home to play Holi with Preeta and Shristi. She looks for the latter and asks Janki about their whereabouts but gets upset thinking about Preeta landing up at Luthra's house. Mahira and Sherlyn get shocked seeing Preeta and Karan together.

