Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 13, 2020: Sherlyn and Mahira attempt to kill Mahesh

Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Sherlyn reveals her truth connected with Mahesh to Mahira. Later, Luthras gets shocked seeing Mahesh in a worse condition.

The show starts with Mahira asking Karan to open the door. They get shocked when Karan stops Preeta from going away. Karan closes the door on Mahira's face while Preeta closes the curtain. Mahira gets tensed and Sherlyn asks her to hide the truth from the family. Kareena takes Ramona, Sanjana, Sherlyn, and Mahira to meet Mahesh. She introduces Ramona to Mahesh and shares an emotional moment. She informs him about Karan and Mahira’s wedding while Sherlyn worries about Mahesh's wellbeing.

Sherlyn sends everyone out of the room and gets shocked when Mahesh warns her about revealing the truth. Mahesh asks to meet Rishabh while on the other hand Preeta gets shocked seeing him with Karan. Sherlyn gets scared and informs the truth to Mahira. She tries to provoke her against Preeta and Mahesh. A while later, Mahesh recalls Sherlyn's misdeeds and tries to inform the same to the family while Preeta requests Karan to leave her as she has some work.

Sherlyn and Mahira plan to kill Mahesh and put the blame on Preeta for this. Sherlyn yells on Mahesh and pushes him from the stairs after which he gets shocked to see Mahira helping Sherlyn. Preeta runs towards him after hearing his voice and gets shocked to see him in a horrible state. Luthra's are in a shock after seeing Mahesh's condition and the episode ends.

Credits :ZEE TV

