Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 16, 2020: Mahesh’s health deteriorates

Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Mahira accuses Preeta ofs pushing Mahesh. Later, Karan denies trusting Preeta again which makes the latter stunned.

The show begins with media questioning everyone but Mishti stops them doing so. Kuhu apologizes to Meenakshi on Kunal’s behalf and tries to clear the misunderstanding but the latter leaves. Jasmeet overhears Abir and Mishti’s conversation and assumes that Mishti is the one who did this. The Maheshwari’s confronts Kunal about the same while Kuhu informs him about Meenakshi. Mishti feels scared thinking about Meenakshi’s condition but Abir makes her understand the right thing.

Jasmeet informs Kuhu and provokes her against Mishti while Varsha comes and confronts her about the same. Kunal saves Meenakshi from tumbling down and apologizes for his mistake. Meenakshi asks Kunal to leave and feels angry at Mishti. Parul shares her happiness with Mishti while Ketki shows them the function’s video. Nanu and Kuhu convince Meenakshi and send her to support Kunal. Parul thanks Kunal for accepting him while Meenakshi gets upset after watching this.

Meenakshi vents her anger on Abir for Kunal’s decision. They both get into an argument while Meenakshi blames Mishti for the same. Abir asks the latter to accept the truth regarding her and Parul’s relation and leaves in anger. Afterward, Meenakshi decides to reveal Mishti and Kuhu’s truth in front of the family.

