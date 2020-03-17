Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 17, 2020: Karan and Preeta's families break all ties

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kundali Bhagya Written Update: (Kareena announces her decision for staying away from the Arora's while Sarla demands the same from Shristi and Preeta.

Kundali Bhagya begins with Preeta getting hurt after Karan denies believing her. Karan asks the latter to leave while everyone says her shameless. Dadi also accuses Preeta of pushing Mahesh. Kareena says bad to her but Shristi stands for her. Sherlyn starts yelling at Preeta while Karan leaves in anger. Rakhi also asks Preeta to leave, not only the place but also their lives too which makes the latter stunned. Shristi consoles Preeta and vents her frustration when Preeta speaks nothing to her.

Prithvi gets confused after finding him in the storeroom and assumes Karan did this. Sherlyn unlocks him and asks him to stay away from here after which Prithvi leaves the place. On the other hand, Preeta recalls Karan's words and informs the same to Sarla. She speaks out the things of her mind to Sarla regarding Luthra's. Later, Kareena announces her decision of staying away from the Arora's and breaking all the relations from them.

Kareena reminds the reason to Karan of marrying Preeta. Dadi also asks to do the same and forget the Arora's. On the same side, Shristi informs Sarla about Luthra's behavior at which Sarla starts scolding them. She puts forth a condition and asks Preeta and Shristi to stay away from the Luthra's.

