Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 18, 2020: Kareena asks Karan to marry Mahira

Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Karan gets shocked when Kareena asks him to marry Mahira while Preeta decides to break all ties with Luthras.

The show begins with Dadi telling everyone to forget the Aroras from their memories and live happily. She asks Rakhi to forget Preeta and never forgive her while Ramona also supports her in the same. Rakhi speaks her heart but Kareena provokes her against Preeta. Sherlyn gets happy when Rishabh doesn't support Preeta. On the other hand, Preeta feels bad and informs Mahira's evil plan to Biji. She tells her how they went to help Karan but gets under another accusation.

Janki asks Preeta to stay away from Luthras because Sherlyn is bad and can go to any extent to achieve her goal. Sarla overhears all their conversation while Biji also suggests Preeta the right things after which the latter decides to break all ties with Luthras. Mahira gets excited after her success but Sherlyn asks her to control her happiness. Ramona tries to cheer up Rakhi and praises her family for supporting her.

Kareena calls Rishabh and Karan and scolds Rishabh for supporting Preeta. Dadi blames Preeta for pushing Mahesh to separate Karan and Mahira while Kareena asks Karan to marry Mahira which makes him shocked. Later on, Preeta gets upset and shares the same with Shristi after which the latter encourages Preeta. She discusses with Preeta about the relation with Luthras before Sherlyn and Mahira entered their lives and blames them for Luthras destruction.

