Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 19, 2020: Preeta learns about Karan and Mahira’s alliance

Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Karan agrees to marry Mahira while Sameer comes to Arora house and informs the same to Preeta which makes the latter shocked.

Kundali Bhagya starts with Kareena trying to make Karan ready for the wedding which makes everyone shocked. She manipulates him emotionally which makes the latter confused. Mahira acts well and supports Kareena’s plan after which Karan agrees to marry Mahira. On the other hand, Sameer comes to meet Preeta and Shristi. He informs them about Karan’s decision of marrying Mahira which makes Preeta stunned. She recalls every moment spent with Karan but shows happiness in front of them.

Sameer insists Shristi for Preeta’s help to stop the wedding but the latter yells on him and refuses to help. Sarla asks Sameer to go back and scolds Shristi for meeting him. She starts yelling at Sameer for informing them about Karan and Mahira’s alliance and puts false accusations on him. Sarla refuses to help him and asks him to get out of her house. Preeta tries to calm Sarla and asks her to not think about Karan’s marriage.

Preeta makes her understand that she is strong and doesn’t care about Karan marrying anyone. They both get emotional and recall the past after which Sarla gets mad asks Preeta to behave badly with the Luthras. Preeta encourages her towards a new beginning and asks her to forget the things happened in the past.

Credits :ZEE TV

