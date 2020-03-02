Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 2, 2020: Sherlyn is worried because of Mahesh

Luthra’s get happy knowing about Mahesh’s improvement. Afterward, Karan and Preeta try to contact each other.

The episode continues with Shristi making Sameer’s fun during which they spend some quality time. Sarla scolds Biji for drinking the cough syrup. Biji praises Karan but Sarla tells them it is just an act of him. She informs them that there is some motive behind saving Preeta from the case while Preeta gets upset hearing this. Luthras are tensed for Mahesh’s bad condition while Sherlyn praises for his death. Everyone gets happy when the doctor informs them about improvement in Mahesh’s health.

Sherlyn worries about her evil intentions. Preeta thinks about Sarla’s words and Karan’s help in the case. She thinks about the differences between Sarla and Luthras and believes that she has some feelings for him. Karan and Preeta both try to contact each other at the same time due to which they are unable to talk. Mahira shares her happiness regarding Mahesh to Sherlyn but Sherlyn gets angry on it and tells about her plan.

Kareena promises Mahira that she will bring Karan to her party. The next morning, Karan gets happy imagining Preeta in his dream and wakes up shocked seeing Mahira at his place. He leaves in anger while Mahira assumes wrong. On the other hand, Preeta also imagines Karan close to her. Will this bring Karan and Preeta back together? Stay hooked to know more.

