Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 20, 2020: Rishabh tries to make Karan understand Preeta’s value

Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Rishabh speaks out his heart to Mahesh. Later, Ramona gets tensed after not finding Mahira anywhere in the house.

The show continues with Rishabh talking to unconscious Mahesh and asking for his blessings. He informs him about Karan and Mahira’s wedding and wishes for Preeta to be Karan’s life partner. Rishabh changes the topic when Karan arrives in the room. Karan accuses Preeta of Mahesh’s condition but Rishabh shows his support towards her. He questions her for Preeta’s presence during Mahesh’s accident but Karan builds his thoughts. Rishabh assures Karan that Preeta cannot do such things but Karan refuses to believe him.

Rishabh gets upset with Karan’s behavior after that Preeta and Karan both think about each other. Shristi consoles Preeta while Karan gets more confused about the things. The following morning, Ramona asks Sherlyn for the Haldi ceremony’s preparation. They get happy for Karan and Mahira’s wedding after which Sherlyn praises Mahira’s evilness. They both look for Mahira and get worried after not finding her anywhere. Ramona informs Rakhi about Mahira after which the latter tells her about Mahira’s temple visit.

Ramona finds something fishy and goes to search Mahira. On the other hand, Shristi prepares breakfast for Preeta and gets shocked to see Mahira on their doorsteps. Preeta agrees to talk to Mahira while Ramona enquires everyone about Mahira. Kritika asks her that maybe Mahira has run away from the wedding which makes Kareena angry. Sherlyn speaks on Mahira’s behalf but Kareena asks her to say clearly. Afterward, Ramona blames Preeta for Mahira’s disappearance.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More