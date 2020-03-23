Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 23, 2020: Preeta is shocked to learn about Mahesh

Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Kareena sends Kritika to search for Mahira. Later, Mahira reveals her truth to Preeta regarding Mahesh.

The episode starts with Ramona blaming Preeta for Mahira’s disappearance. Rakhi stands up for the latter but Kareena also supports Ramona in this. She asks to call the police but Rakhi refuses to do so which makes Kareena angry. Ramona gets tensed while Preeta agrees to talk to Mahira. Mahira is happy to see Preeta in such a condition which makes Shristi aggressive. She asks Mahira to get out from the house and yells at her for her behaviour.

Mahira complains to Preeta for Shristi’s rude behaviour and gets into a heated argument with the latter. Preeta asks Shristi that she will handle the matter on her own and sends her in the room. Mahira informs Preeta that she came here to share her happiness regarding her wedding. She thanks the latter and accuses her of pushing Mahesh. Preeta asks her to reveal the motive behind her visit.

Preeta confronts Mahira on pushing Mahesh while the latter yells at her for always crying. Later, Mahira teases Preeta of being jealous of her and Karan’s wedding while Preeta answers her back. Preeta gets shocked after learning that Mahira pushed Mahesh to get Karan. Mahira accepts her crime and thanks her for taking the blame on her head. Kritika looks for Mahira at the temple. Preeta shouts at Mahira, while the latter narrates the whole incident to her which leabes Preeta stunned.

