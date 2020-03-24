Kundali Bhagya Written Update, March 24, 2020: Karan gets angry at Mahira

Kundali Bhagya Written Update: Shristi yells on Mahira for threatening Preeta. Later, Mahira tells the Luthras that Preeta attempted to kill her.

The show starts with Mahira telling Preeta that how she pushed Mahesh from the stairs hearing which makes the latter stunned. Preeta gets angry and raises a hand to slap her but Mahira stops and threatens her from doing so. Shristi comes and yells at her for threatening Preeta. She warns Mahira that she will reveal her true face to everyone but Mahira makes fun of both the sisters. She says bad to Preeta and warns her to stay away from the Luthras.

Mahira informs her that as she can go to any extent to get Karan. Shristi thinks to expose her while Mahira tells her that Luthras won’t believe them. She slaps Shristi when the latter talks to her badly and tells them about her wedding with Preeta’s husband. She leaves the Arora house while Kritika informs everyone about not finding Mahira in the temple. Kareena blames Preeta for Mahira’s disappearance and accuses her of the bad incidents happened in the Luthra house.

Rishabh gets upset from Kareena’s statements while Sherlyn feels happy for the same. She thinks that Kareena is speaking what she wants her to say. Sherlyn provokes Kareena against Preeta, just then, Mahira enters the house. Sherlyn indirectly asks Mahira to speak against Preeta but Karan shows his anger to her. Later, Mahira accuses Preeta of her disappearance and lies everyone that Preeta attempted to kill her which makes Kareena angry.

Kareena believes in Mahira’s words and Sherlyn appreciates Mahira for the same. Kareena orders the security to not let Preeta enter the house. Dadi also supports her when she tells about Preeta’s intention about ruining all the functions to separate Karan and Mahira.

